Last month, Nada Surf’s Matthew Caws featured on the Other Half track “Lifted Fingers.” Today, Nada Surf are announcing their new album Moon Mirror, the follow-up to 2020’s Never Not Together. The lead single “In Front Of Me Now” is out now, along with world tour dates.

“In Front Of Me Now” comes with a music video directed by Neilson Hubbard and Joshua Britt. About the song, Caws said, “We know the pandemic is over, but we made a Covid-era video to save on gas. Made on location (i.e. where we live) in Cambridge, England, Sarasota, Florida, Ibiza, Spain, and Austin, Texas, we bring you ‘In Front of Me Now,’ my diary of not being a great multi-tasker and wanting to be present for everything from now on if possible.”

Moon Mirror is their debut for their new label New West. It was produced by the band with Ian Laughton and recorded at the renowned Rockfield Studios in Monmouthshire, Wales. About the process, Caws explained:

Every time we make an album, I’m asked (and ask myself) what it’s about. I never know how to answer that question. I’m still trying to figure everything out, and that’s probably as close to a theme as there is. Looking back over the years, I know what our songs are about in theory: trying to reach acceptance (of circumstances, of oneself, of others), connection, a constant search for possibility and the bright side, a willingness to change, forgiveness, curiosity, checking in with one’s mortality, motivations and judgements, etc. But in the moment when making one up, I have no idea what I’m doing and maybe that’s ok. I’m just trying to stay honest with myself and take my best guess at making sense of the world.

Below, check out “In Front Of Me Now” and the tour dates.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Second Skin”

02 “In Front Of Me Now”

03 “Moon Mirror”

04 “Losing”

05 “Intel And Dreams”

06 “The One You Want”

07 “New Propeller”

08 “Open Seas”

09 “X Is You”

10 “Give Me The Sun”

11 “Floater”

TOUR DATES:

07/03 – Saint-Malô-du-Bois (Nantes), FR @ Poupet Festival

08/02 – Crozon, FR @ Bout du Monde Festival

08/03 – Olivenza, ES @ Contempopranea Festival

10/02 – Washington, DC @ Atlantis *

10/03 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts *

10/04 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall *

10/05 – Boston, MaA @ The Paradise *

10/07 – Montreal, QC @ Le Studio TD *

10/08 – Toronto, ONT @ The Great Hall *

10/09 – Detroit, MI @ El Club *

10/10 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall *

10/11 – Milwaukee, WI @ Vivarium *

10/12 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line *

10/15 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile *

10/16 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom *

10/18 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall *

10/19 – Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young Festival

10/20 – Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young Festival

10/21 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up *

10/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom ~

10/23 – West Hollywood, CA @ The Troubadour *

11/14 – Madrid, ES @ La Riviera

11/15 – Bilbao, ES @ Kafe Antzokia

11/16 – Zaragoza, ES @ Las Armas

11/21 – Dublin, IE @ Academy

11/22 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla

11/23 – London, UK @ Islington Academy

11/24 – Luxembourg @ Den Atelier

11/25 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg

11/26 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique

11/27 – Cologne, DE @ Carlswerk Victoria

11/29 – Paris, FR @ Bataclan

11/30 – Lille, FR @ Aeronef

12/01 – Hamburg, DE @ Markthalle

12/02 – Berlin, DE @ Metropol

12/03 – Munich, DE @ Backstage Werk

12/04 – Vienna, AT @ Arena

12/06 – Zurich, CH @ Dynamo

12/07 – Milan, IT @ Santeria Social Club

12/08 – Clermont-Ferrand, FR @ La Cooperative de Mai

* support from Office Dog

~ support from Blair Gun

Moon Mirror is out 9/13 on New West.