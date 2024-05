Last month, the Copenhagen musician Fine announced her debut album, Rocky Top Ballads, which will be out in early June. She shared “Days Incomplete” from it at the time, and today she’s back with another single, “Coasting.” Fine said: “I approach sounds thinking that everything has potential, “Coasting” was created in one big flow with recordings coming from many different places and time, all forced together.” Check it out below.

Rocky Top Ballads is out 6/7 via Escho.