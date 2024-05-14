Belong Announce First New Album In 13 Years
Belong — the ambient shoegaze-y New Orleans duo made up of Michael Jones and Turk Dietrich — have announced their first new album in 13 years, Realistic IX, which will be out in August. It’s their third full-length overall, and the follow-up to 2011’s Common Era. Today, they’re sharing two tracks from the album, “Souvenir” and “Image Of Love,” and both are sick. Check them out below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Realistic (I’m Still Waiting)”
02 “Difficult Boy”
03 “Crucial Years”
04 “Souvenir”
05 “Image Of Love”
06 “Bleach”
07 “Jealousy”
08 “AM / PM”
Realistic IX is out 8/9 via Kranky.