Belong Announce First New Album In 13 Years

Belong — the ambient shoegaze-y New Orleans duo made up of Michael Jones and Turk Dietrich — have announced their first new album in 13 years, Realistic IX, which will be out in August. It’s their third full-length overall, and the follow-up to 2011’s Common Era. Today, they’re sharing two tracks from the album, “Souvenir” and “Image Of Love,” and both are sick. Check them out below.

Realistic IX by Belong

Realistic IX by Belong

TRACKLIST:

01 “Realistic (I’m Still Waiting)”

02 “Difficult Boy”

03 “Crucial Years”

04 “Souvenir”

05 “Image Of Love”

06 “Bleach”

07 “Jealousy”

08 “AM / PM”

Realistic IX is out 8/9 via Kranky.