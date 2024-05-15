We got one here. Groovy Seattle power-poppers TV Star haven’t been around for long, and they still don’t have an album out. Last year, they released their debut EP Hallucinate Me, and they followed it with their TV3 EP and a collaboration with Spiral XP. Now, they’ve got a new song, and it’s a good one.

Members of TV Star have spent time in heavier bands like Regional Justice Center and Militarie Gun, but that’s not their style. Instead, TV Star go for shimmering, fuzzed-out hooks, and their latest track is a prime example. Last week, Supercrush frontman Mark Palm announced Far From It All Seems Small, a new compilation that’ll highlight Seattle’s current scene. Supercrush shared their own contribution, the total banger “Lost My Head.” Now, we get to hear “Ride,” TV Star’s song for the comp.

“Ride” is a soaring garage-pop jangle that made me think about Dum Dum Girls, a band that I don’t think about enough. In the lo-res video, the band members rock out and cruise around in a pink convertible. It’s very fun! This new compilation, it must be said, is shaping up nicely. Check out the “Ride” video below.

From Far It All Seems Small is out 5/24 on KR Records.