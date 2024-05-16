Last year, we talked to Peter Cat Recording Co, “the last remaining band in India,” just as they were about to embark on their first North American tour. Last week, they announced a new album, BETA — that’ll be out in August — and unveiled plans for a massive world tour, which includes a bunch of dates opening for Khruangbin.

“BETA is a collection of stories about the future told 50 years in the past, to make sense of the present, on our only home, planet Earth,” the band shared. Today, they’re offering up its lead single “People Never Change.” Check out that and an album trailer below.

BETA is out 8/9 via Muddy Water. Check out their tour dates here.