SML is a new jazz band signed to the great International Anthem label, featuring bassist Anna Butterss, synthesist Jeremiah Chiu, saxophonist Josh Johnson, percussionist Booker Stardrum, and guitarist Gregory Uhlmann. They wrote debut album Small Medium Large in improv sessions at the LA jazz venue ETA, which closed at the end of last year. If lead single “Industry” is anything to go by, the resulting tracks are heavily rhythm-oriented; this one rides a nasty groove that feels almost mechanical except that SML are obviously feeling the funk. A press release compares it to Public Image Ltd., Battles, and Herbie Hancock, which all tracks. The song is a noisy minor-key cityscape that you should definitely visit below.

<a href="https://intlanthem.bandcamp.com/album/small-medium-large">Small Medium Large by SML</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “Rubber Tree Dance”

02 “Industry”

03 “Herbie For Commercials”

04 “Search Bar Hi Hat”

05 “Window Sill Song”

06 “Switchboard Operations”

07 “Soft Sand”

08 “Three Over Steel”

09 “Chasing Brain”

10 “History Of Communication”

11 “Feed The Birds”

12 “Greg’s Melody”

13 “Dolphin Language”

Small Medium Large is out 6/28 on International Anthem. Pre-order it here.