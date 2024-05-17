A very long time ago, Apocalytpica got their start as a classical Metallica tribute act; the Finnish band released their debut album Plays Metallica By Four Cellos way back in 1996. Apocalyptica quickly evolved into their own symphonic metal project, and they’ve had a huge career over the years. But now, Apocalyptica are getting ready to release a second album of Metallica covers, and they got two actual Metallica members to appear in their new version of the band’s crushing 1988 epic “One.”

Singer/guitarist James Hetfield was in Metallica when they recorded “One.” Bassist Rob Trujillo was not; he famously joined in 2003. Both appear on Apocalyptica’s new version of “One,” which translates those classic planet-wrecking riffs into florid cello lines, and the effect is weirdly uncanny. In the right context, it sounds awfully pretty. On this version, Hetfield abandons the raspy bark that he once used, instead delivering his lyrics as spoken word. It sounds weird!

The Apocalyptica version of “One” really takes its time before getting heavy. They’ve made a whole epic video for it. too. Rob Trujillo also appears on Apocalyptica’s new version of Metallica’s Kill ‘Em All rager “The Four Horsemen.” Below, check out Apocalyptica’s “One” video, Metallica’s original clip, and the tracklist for Apocalyptica Plays Metallica Vol. 2.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Ride The Lightning”

02 “St. Anger”

03 “The Unforgiven II”

04 “Blackened”

05 “The Call Of Ktulu (In Memory Of Cliff Burton)”

06 “The Four Horsemen” (Feat. Rob Trujillo)

07 “Holier Than Thou”

08 “To Live Is To Die”

09 “One” (Feat. James Hetfield & Rob Trujillo)

10 “One” (Instrumental)

Apocalyptica Plays Metallica Vol. 2 is out 6/7 on Throwdown Entertainment.