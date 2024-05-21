Amyl And The Sniffers – “U Should Not Be Doing That” & “Facts”
Amyl & The Sniffers last released music with their 2021 sophomore album Comfort To Me. Today, the Australian punks are back with the disorderly anthems “U Should Not Be Doing That” and “Facts.”
“Lyrically they’re both pretty self-explanatory,” bandleader Amy Taylor said. She continued:
“U Should Not Be Doing That” makes me laugh, but it’s also in a way poking fun at the shock that people still feel at a little bit of skimpy clothing, and the bitchy high school way that the music community still is (yes I’m talking to you random 40 year old metalheads sitting around a table doing lines and bitching about a 28 year old chick in a band for wearing shorts and ‘selling out’) but it mainly makes me laugh. It’s unconscious and meant nothing at the time of writing it but now I think it’s a comedic way of rubbing the dog’s nose in its own dog piss after it wee’d on your favorite rug or something.
The two tracks were recorded with Nick Launay and are out via B2B Records / Virgin Music. The band is also gearing up for a tour this summer, including some opening slots for Foo Fighters. Check out “U Should Not Be Doing That” and “Facts” below.
TOUR DATES:
07/13 – Seattle, WA @ Day In Day Out
07/19 – New York, NY @ Citi Field *
07/20 – Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall
07/21 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park *
07/23 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium *
07/25 – Detroit, MI @ The Majestic Theatre
07/28 – Denver, CO @ Underground Music Showcase
07/30 – Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater
07/31 – Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom
08/01 – Indianapolis, IN @ HI-FI Annex
08/03 – Buffalo, NY @ Asbury Hall
08/04 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga
08/05 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground South
08/07 – Portland, OR @ Pioneer Courthouse Square
08/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ BMO Stadium *
08/13 – Del Mar, CA @ The Sound
08/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre
08/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre
* with Foo Fighters