Amyl & The Sniffers last released music with their 2021 sophomore album Comfort To Me. Today, the Australian punks are back with the disorderly anthems “U Should Not Be Doing That” and “Facts.”

“Lyrically they’re both pretty self-explanatory,” bandleader Amy Taylor said. She continued:

“U Should Not Be Doing That” makes me laugh, but it’s also in a way poking fun at the shock that people still feel at a little bit of skimpy clothing, and the bitchy high school way that the music community still is (yes I’m talking to you random 40 year old metalheads sitting around a table doing lines and bitching about a 28 year old chick in a band for wearing shorts and ‘selling out’) but it mainly makes me laugh. It’s unconscious and meant nothing at the time of writing it but now I think it’s a comedic way of rubbing the dog’s nose in its own dog piss after it wee’d on your favorite rug or something.

The two tracks were recorded with Nick Launay and are out via B2B Records / Virgin Music. The band is also gearing up for a tour this summer, including some opening slots for Foo Fighters. Check out “U Should Not Be Doing That” and “Facts” below.

TOUR DATES:

07/13 – Seattle, WA @ Day In Day Out

07/19 – New York, NY @ Citi Field *

07/20 – Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall

07/21 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park *

07/23 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium *

07/25 – Detroit, MI @ The Majestic Theatre

07/28 – Denver, CO @ Underground Music Showcase

07/30 – Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater

07/31 – Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom

08/01 – Indianapolis, IN @ HI-FI Annex

08/03 – Buffalo, NY @ Asbury Hall

08/04 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga

08/05 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground South

08/07 – Portland, OR @ Pioneer Courthouse Square

08/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ BMO Stadium *

08/13 – Del Mar, CA @ The Sound

08/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

08/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

* with Foo Fighters