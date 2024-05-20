Are we on the brink of a Jewel renaissance? Last month, Olivia Rodrigo welcomed the ’90s folk-pop star to the stage at Madison Square Garden, and the two of them sang “You Were Meant For Me” together. On Saturday night, Jewel also presented MUNA with an award at the Los Angeles LGBT Center’s annual Center Gala, and she also sang “Silk Chiffon” with the band.

Jewel was at the Center Gala last night to present MUNA with the Leslie Jordan Award For Excellence In The Arts. At the event, MUNA played a quick two-song set, and Jewel helped out on the band’s 2021 banger “Silk Chiffon.” Phoebe Bridgers guests on that track, and MUNA have a habit of bringing out special guests — including boygenius, Lorde, and Meg Stalter — to sing that song with them. Watch some videos from Saturday night below.

🎥 | Jewel’s speech presenting MUNA with the Leslie Jordan Award for Excellence in the Arts pic.twitter.com/e5QCMk6tnB — muna news (@wheremunais) May 19, 2024

