Nathan Bowles Trio – “The Ternions”

New Music May 20, 2024 10:00 AM By Chris DeVille

The esteemed and accomplished folk musician Nathan Bowles has a new album on the way. Actually, it’s by the Nathan Bowles Trio, which puts Bowles on his customary banjo flanked by double-bassist Casey Toll (known for his work with Jake Xerxes Fussell and Mount Moriah) and drummer Rex McMurry of CAVE. The LP, titled Are Possible, will be out in July, and the eight-minute “The Ternions” is available for your listening pleasure now. It’s an exploratory midtempo rambler with some hard-swinging head-nod oomph to it; dig in below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Dappled”
02 “The Ternions”
03 “Our Air”
04 “Top Button”
05 “Gimme My Shit”
06 “Aims”

Are Possible is out 7/26 on Drag City. Pre-order it here.

