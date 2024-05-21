EMF Announce First US Shows In 32 Years

British rave-rockers EMF are playing shows in the US for the first time since 1992? Well, that’s just… I mean, it’s… implausible? Wait, no, that’s not the word. EMF’s return to America is… unthinkable? Still not quite right. Preposterous? Outlandish? Inconceivable? None of these words quite get across what I’m trying to say here. This is EMF! Playing shows in America! It’s unbelievable!

At the very dawn of the alternative era, a group from the tiny English town of Cinderford claimed that their name stood for Epsom Mad Funkers, though everyone made up their minds that it was really Ecstasy, Motherfucker. The band started in 1989. In the summer of 1991, EMF took a chaotic, breakbeat-driven party song with an Andrew Dice Clay sample to #1 on the Hot 100. EMF’s debut album Schubert Dip went platinum, but their American tour was a disaster. They made a few more albums but never charted in the US again, and they broke up in 1995.

EMF have reunited a few times over the years, and guitarist and primary songwriter Ian Dench has co-written some big hits like Jordin Sparks’ “Tattoo” and the Beyoncé/Shakira duet “Beautiful Liar.” EMF, now headed up by Dench and singer James Atkin, are heading over here next month to play Milwaukee’s Summerfest as well as additional shows in Detroit and Brooklyn. In a press release, the band says, “It’s been very hard keeping this news a secret. We are so happy to finally announce these very special US shows.”

EMF also just released a new album called The Beauty And The Chaos. Below, check out their upcoming dates and listen to their very fun recent single “Hello People.” While you’re at it, watch the video of them performing “Unbelievable” with Tom Jones back in 1993. I love that clip.

TOUR DATES:

6/21 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest

6/22 – Detroit, MI @ Magic Bag

6/23 – Brooklyn, NY @ The Monarch