Nigerian superstar Tems has been a major force in global pop music for the past few years, and she’d finally getting ready to release her much-anticipated debut album Born In The Wild and head out on a global headlining tour. Last night, Tems popped up on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show to sing a couple of songs from the LP, and she looked and sounded incredible.

On last night’s Fallon, Tems started off her medley by singing a little bit of the Born In The Wild title track, a dramatic ballad. But she switched right into the driving, percussive single “Love Me JeJe,” and she seemed to really come alive when those drums hit. Tems has the ability to come off as the most glamorous person in the universe. I wish she didn’t have to perform on an African-savannah stage set, like she was in The Lion King, and I definitely wish Jimmy Fallon wouldn’t try to sing some of her song when she’s done, but it’s cool to have her out there on American TV. Watch the performance below.

Born In The Wild is out 6/7 on Since ’93/RCA,