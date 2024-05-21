The Toronto collective Respire have announced a new album, Hiraeth, their first since 2020’s Black Line, which landed on our best hardcore albums from that year.

“The album serves as a tribute to those who have uprooted their lives and their families in search of hope and a better future,” the band shared in a statement, continuing:

It also serves as a cautionary tale to those who remain complacent, falsely secure in the privileges of their illusory societal positions. Hiraeth is a manifesto of the immigrant experience; a call for all of us to embrace our shared humanity, awaken to the fragility of our existence, and confront the crises we face collectively before it’s too late.

Today, they’re sharing a single from it called “Distant Light Of Belonging.” Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Keening”

02 “The Match, Consumed”

03 “Distant Light Of Belonging”

04 “First Snow”

05 “Home Of Ash”

06 “Voiceless; Nameless”

07 “The Sun Sets Without Us”

08 “We Grow Like Trees In Rooms Of Borrowed Light”

09 “Do The Birds Still Sing?”

10 “Farewell (In Standard)”

Hiraeth is out 7/26 via Dine Alone Records. Pre-order it here.