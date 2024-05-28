Later this year, Body Meat is releasing his debut album Starchris. We’ve heard “Focus and “High Beams” from the Chris Taylor-led project so far, and today he’s got another single out there, “North Side.” This one is accompanied by a music video that’s some gameplay footage of a video game that Taylor coded himself — that will be available to download soon. Here’s how Taylor discussed the game’s plot:

A shop keep returns to his forest after a long and tiring journey. Hesitant, he runs across the bridge that connects the world to his home. A strange patron awaits him. He is used to selling great weapons that help keep the realm at peace. Upon entering his humble shop he is thrust into a void: A great orb is unleashed. The orb engulfs the forest and chases the shop-keep deeper into the void. A mysterious being appears and helps the shop keep escape the orb. Thrust into a realm between worlds, here the shop keep makes a stand and must defeat the orb to bring the forest back and return to the place he once called home.

Check out “North Side” below.

Starchris is out 8/23 via Partisan.