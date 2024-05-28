The Chicago hardcore band Porcupine specializes in guttural, abrasive expressionism. They’re not necessarily a mosh band, and it’s hard to imagine them playing second on a five-band bill and repeatedly telling everyone to come up closer to the stage. Instead, Porcupine’s sound is apocalyptic wasteland music that doesn’t fit any pre-established format. If you like the freewheeling chaos of classic Converge, you should find a lot to like in what these guys do.

Porcupine have been around since 2017, and they’ve released EPs like 2019’s The Underground Man and 2021’s The Sybil. Last month, they dropped a two-song single, “Army Of Martyrs” b/w “Holy Cowards.” Today, they’ve announced that their full-length debut All Is Vapor will arrive this summer, and they’ve shared two more brutal songs, the title track and “Euphrosyne.” (I had to look up that second title; it’s the Greek goddess of joy and good cheer. Irony!) Below, check out those two songs, the All Is Vapor tracklist, and Porcupine’s upcoming shows.

<a href="https://newmoralityzine.bandcamp.com/album/all-is-vapor">All Is Vapor by PORCUPINE</a>

<a href="https://newmoralityzine.bandcamp.com/album/all-is-vapor">All Is Vapor by PORCUPINE</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “Tubalcain”

02 “Army Of Martyrs”

03 “Garments Of Skin”

04 “All Is Vapor”

05 “Conspiracy Against The Human Race”

06 “We Want Your Skin”

07 “Holy Cowards”

08 “Sedentary”

09 “Euphrosyne”

10 “I Am Bound”

11 “Close The Doors”

TOUR DATES:

6/13 – Baltimore, MD @ House Show (with Silk Leash & Darker Than)

6/14 – Beckley, WV @ The Daycare (with Rockwell’s Ghost)

6/15 – Cincinnati, OH @ DSGN CLLCTV (with Butcher’s Dog)

6/16 – Cleveland, OH @ The Little Rose Tavern (with Pillars & Nailgun)

All Is Vapor is out 7/7 on New Morality Zine.