Stream Wreckage’s Unruly New EP Self In All

Last year, Wreckage dropped their debut full-length Our Time, which followed the 2020 EP The Only Way and the 2021 three-track demo II. On Friday, the Connecticut hardcore band returned with a great new EP titled Self In All.

In an interview with No Echo last year, the group named Youth Of Today, Wide Awake, and Turning Point as influences. “The goal is, honestly, for people not to be able to describe us in any way besides being a hardcore band,” guitarist Matt said. Self In All is, in fact, some good, old-fashioned, rowdy hardcore. Hear it below.





Self In All is out now on Scheme.