Dua Lipa Calls For End To Israeli Genocide: “Burning Children Alive Can Never Be Justified”

Omar Vega/Getty Images

News May 28, 2024 10:19 PM By Danielle Chelosky

In October, Dua Lipa was one of many artists to sign an open letter urging President Joe Biden to call for a ceasefire in Gaza. She expounded on her political stance in her Rolling Stone cover in February, and today she posted a message on her Instagram Story advocating for an end to Israel’s ongoing genocide of Palestinian people.

“Burning children alive can never be justified,” the pop star wrote on an Artists4Ceasefire graphic. “The whole world is mobilising to stop the Israeli genocide. Please show your solidarity with Gaza. #AllEyesOnRafah.”

This post arrives after Israel intensified military operations in the southern Gaza city of Rafah. Israel’s recent shelling and airstrike attacks have killed at least 37 people between Monday and Tuesday. Since October, over 36,000 Palestinians have been killed, according to The Associated Press.

