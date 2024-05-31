In 2020, Phantogram shared their latest album Ceremony. Since then, the New York indie duo have contributed to a Deftones remix LP, gone on tour with Queens Of The Stone Age, and released an extended edition of their 2010 record Eyelid Movies. Today, they’re starting a new chapter with the song “All A Mystery.”

In addition to “All A Mystery,” Phantogram have signed to Neon Gold Records. “‘All A Mystery’ was a line that we used to sing when we first started writing songs for Phantogram,” the band said. They continued:

We would sing it and harmonize it together while working in the barn turned recording studio. Back then, it was “all a mystery” to us how we came together to become a band, and 14 years later, we are bewildered that we have been doing this for so long. This song touches on love, life, death and loss. It digs into memories, and the wonder of existence. And it examines the push and pull of time on this planet, and being able to share the experience of everything all at once as a mere grain of sand on an endless beach.

The track was co-produced by John Hill. It’s a big, anthemic song with an evocative hook: “‘Cause it’s all a mystery in my head/ I’d give up everything just to feed the fire again.” They debuted the song live at the Just Like Heaven Festival earlier this month, and they have more performances coming up. Phantogram will also be heading on tour soon with Kings Of Leon. Below, hear “All A Mystery” and check out the tour dates.

TOUR DATES:

08/14 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

08/16 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

08/17 – Forth Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

08/20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

08/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ The KIA Forum

08/23 – Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena

08/25 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre

08/26 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

08/28 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

08/31 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

09/02 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

09/03 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

09/05 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre

09/13 – Huntsville, AL @ The Orion Amphitheater

09/14 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center

09/16 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

09/18 – Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

09/20 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

09/22 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

09/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Mann Center For the Performing Arts

09/25 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

09/26 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

09/28 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

10/01 – Toronto, ONT @ Budweiser Stage

10/02 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell

10/05 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

10/07 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway