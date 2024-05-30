Abstract Crimewave, formerly known as Smile, have announced their new album The Longest Night. The indie duo is releasing the Lykke Li-featuring lead single “The Gambler” today.

Peter Bjorn And John’s Björn Yttling and Caesars/Teddybears’ Joakim Åhlund started Smile years ago, and they released their debut album A Flash In The Night in 2012. Recently, they brought the project back to release tracks like their 2021 Robyn collab “Call My Name.” Yttling and Åhlund recently changed the band name in part due to the Radiohead side project the Smile. Along with Li, The Longest Night features Chrissie Hynde and Dungen. “Björn is my favorite person to write with,” Li said about the collaboration. This was one of the songs we wrote in between playing very competitive tennis.”

Yttling explained, “I came up with this moody but pretty riff that kind of played itself with a weird sound I got from my led 80’s Casiotone synth plugged into an old tube amp. Jocke liked it and added some tape echo guitar. That was all we had for a while, but then I was in LA and played it for Lykke and she came up with that great vocal melody and some of her trademark beautifully sad lyrics, and so she and I finished it together.”

“I like to think that it reminds me of … Eurythmics, washed up on a beach,” Åhlund added. “At least that’s what we were aiming for.”

Below, watch the video for “The Gambler,” directed by Christian Saldert.

The Longest Night is out 10/3 via Chimp Limbs/Red Eye.