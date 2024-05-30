It feels like Maggie Rogers has crossed over into venerable status with Don’t Forget Me, her recently released third LP. But there’s venerable, and then there’s venerable. The italicized version of the term applies to Joni Mitchell, whose “Cactus Tree” made it into Rogers’ set Tuesday at Red Rocks. The song is one of Mitchell’s earliest, from 1968’s Song To A Seagull, and it proves she was a master of folk-pop balladry from the beginning. Rogers does well with it, and the person who uploaded it to YouTube captured really nice quality video. Check out the performance below.