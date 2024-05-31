The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

01

Vince Staples - "Étouffée"

“Label tryna give me feedback, told me ‘Bring the streets back’/ Fans said they want 2015 Vince/ Dropped Big Fish, cuh been weak since.” It’s a nagging feeling that haunts most artists with a sizable fanbase: They don’t like what you’re up to now, you gotta go back to what you were doing before. Vince Staples has been saddled by the weight of the expectation of his incredible early run. He’s never been one to pay those expectations much mind — he’s doing whatever he wants to do — but “Étouffée” confronts that feeling directly, with a song that sounds like one of those classic Vince Staples bangers with all the air sucked out of it. It still bangs in only the way that Vince can, circling back to a chorus that slides off the tongue. The song is a highlight from his latest, Dark Times, another knotty, complicated, compelling release in a discography that’s got plenty of those. —James