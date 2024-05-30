Earlier this month, Danish indie rock duo the Raveonettes announced their new covers album The Raveonettes Sing… and shared their take on Gram Parsons’ “Return Of The Grievous Angel.” Yesterday, they released their rendition of the Everly Brothers’ 1958 classic “All I Have To Do Is Dream.”

“Sharin [Foo] and I used to perform songs by the Everly Brothers before we changed our name to the Raveonettes, so our love for this band goes way back,” guitarist Sune Rose Wagner wrote on Instagram. “You won’t find a more dreamy song than ‘All I Have To Do Is Dream,’ it’s the perfect lullaby in my book. We loved recording our version and hope people will rediscover such a timeless classic.”

The LP contains covers of the Shangri-Las, the Cramps, Buddy Holly, the Shirelles, Velvet Underground, and more. Below, hear their covers of the Everly Brothers and Gram Parsons.

TRACKLIST:

01 “I Love How You Love Me”

02 “Goo Goo Muck”

03 “The Girl On Death Row”

04 “All I Have To Do Is Dream”

05 “Will You Love Me Tomorrow”

06 “Venus In Furs”

07 “Wishing”

08 “Return Of The Grievous Angel”

09 “Shakin’ All Over”

10 “Leader Of The Pack”

11 “The Kids Are Alright”

12 “The End”

TOUR DATES:

05/30 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

06/01 – McGill, NV @ Schellraiser Music Festival

06/03 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

06/04 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater

06/05 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

06/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

06/08 – San Diego, CA @ Music Box

06/10 – Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

06/12 – Washington DC @ The Black Cat

06/13 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

06/14 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

The Raveonettes Sing… is out 7/19 on Cleopatra.