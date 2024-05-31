Metal Bassist Brad Raub (Sumerlands, Eternal Champion) Dead At 36

Brad Raub, known for playing bass in metal bands such as Sumerlands and Eternal Champion, has passed away. His bandmates broke the news on Instagram today with a heartfelt tribute. He was 36.

“We are devastated to report that yesterday our brother, our bassist, our best friend, Brad Raub has passed on. He was 36 years young,” the statement reads. It continues:

Brad was well read, fucking hilarious, a true sweetheart, a great listener, a deadly sharp bassist, a legendary napper, and a man who loved his family and friends til his last moment. A true example of a person whom to know was to love, and his friendship, mirth, his kindness and a thousand other qualities will be missed beyond what words can convey. Nothing can repair the void left in our lives right now but we are accepting love and good vibes. If you smoke then smoke one for our man, if you drink then drink one for our man. We love you Bad Brad. See you on the other side.

In addition to Sumerlands and Eternal Champion, Raub also played in War Hungry, Street Smart Cyclist, Yo Man Go!, and more groups over the years. Eternal Champion’s latest LP, 2020’s Ravening Iron, topped our list of the Best Metal Albums of that year. Sumerlands’ most recent record was 2022’s Dreamkiller.