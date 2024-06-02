Thom Yorke Announces Solo Tour Of New Zealand, Australia, Singapore, & Japan

The Smile have a bunch of European tour dates this summer in support of January’s Wall Of Eyes, but Thom Yorke has an intriguing new venture lined up after that. On the heels of his recently released soundtrack for the Italian drama Confidenza, Yorke has announced a run of solo shows across New Zealand, Australia, Singapore, and Japan this fall. He’ll be “alone on stage trying a new kind of solo show thing playing versions of songs from my recent and not so recent past.”

Performing onstage with no accompaniment is a kind of gig Yorke has rarely performed in recent years. Even when touring solo albums, he’s been supported by backing musicians, most recently the unit known as Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes. Those shows were more lively and electronic in nature, but these appear to be more of a stripped-down acoustic thing. Yorke teased the performances with footage of himself performing Radiohead’s The King Of Limbs opener “Bloom” on piano. There’s an opportunity for some staggering moments here.

The line about “songs from my recent and not so recent past” and the tour’s title, “Thom Yorke: Everything,” suggest no limits on the setlist. Hopefully this tour goes well and Yorke brings it to other parts of the world. Until then, check out the tour dates and Yorke’s teaser below, and get ticket info here.

Subscribe to w.a.s.t.e for some new news coming shortly, mostly concerning Australasia and Japan https://t.co/7oy3Av36u3 pic.twitter.com/GJdKw18Qgb — Thom Yorke (@thomyorke) May 31, 2024

TOUR DATES:

10/23 – Christchurch, NZ @ Wolfbrook Arena

10/25 – Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena

10/29 – Melbourne, AU @ Sidney Myer Music Bowl

10/30 – Melbourne, AU @ Sidney Myer Music Bowl

11/01 – Sydney, AU @ Sydney Opera House Forecourt

11/02 – Sydney, AU @ Sydney Opera House Forecourt

11/05 – Singapore, SG @ The Star Theatre

11/12 – Osaka, JP @ Grand Cube

11/13 – Osaka, JP @ Grand Cube

11/18 – Fukuoka, JP @ Sunpalace

11/19 – Hiroshima, JP @ Hiroshima Bunka Gakuen HBG Hall

11/21 – Nagoya, JP @ Century Hall

11/23 – Tokyo, JP @ Tokyo Garden Theatre

11/24 – Tokyo, JP @ Tokyo Garden Theatre

11/26 – Kyoto, JP @ ROHM Theatre