Clothing – “Still Point” (Feat. L’Rain)

Back in February, Aakaash Israni from Dawn Of Midi and Ben Sterling from Cookies debuted their new collaborative project Clothing with the single “Kingdom,” featuring vocals from Amber Coffman. That song will be the opener to the duo’s guest-heavy upcoming album From Memory. Before the record is out on July 26, Clothing have shared another single called “Still Point,” with an assist from L’Rain.

Described as an “almost ballad,” “Still Point” puts L’Rain’s vocals front and center, layered what sounds like 100 times over and accompanied by some pared-down synths. (Apparently, Israni and Sterling re-arranged some of the song after hearing L’Rain’s recording so they could put even more focus on her.) The song then goes into full-on groove mode about halfway through thanks to a killer drum beat.

Of the meaning behind the track, Sterling explains:

“Still Point” is a song about love and devotion, and the fear of losing those things. It is a banal, cruel fact that love is so self-evidently what life is about, yet it opens us up to visitations from the worst horrors imaginable. There are so many ways to lose something irreplaceable: breakup, serious illness, plane crash… Any time I’m reminded of this, I fill with terror: “It’s a long way down to the bottom now.”

Listen to “Still Point” featuring L’Rain below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Kingdom” (Feat. Amber Coffman)

02 “Afternoon Television” (Feat. Amber Coffman)

03 “Paper Money” (Feat. Elliott Skinner)

04 “Still Point” (Feat. L’Rain)

05 “Something Out Of Nothing” (Feat. Elliott Skinner)

06 “Everything Is Free” (Feat. Amber Coffman)

07 “Modern Interiors” (Feat. Anna Wise)

08 “Sunset?” (Feat. L’Rain & Elliott Skinner)

From Memory is out July 26.