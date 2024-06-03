Candy’s version of hardcore is harsh, aggressive, and experimental, and it’s going further in those directions all the time. Later this week, the Richmond/New York band will release their intense, industrial-flavored new album It’s Inside You, and we’ve already posted a bunch of its tracks: “eXistenZ,” “Love Like Snow” with MIRSY and mmph, “You Will Never Get Me” with Justice Tripp. With the LP only a few days of release, Candy have just hit us with one more track.

In some ways, “Dreams Less Sweet” is the most traditional hardcore track that Candy have yet released from It’s Inside You. It’s a frantic, metallic attack that carries some of the guttural frenzy of prime Japanese hardcore. But the track also references another song with the same title: The surprisingly still title track from industrial pioneers Psychic TV’s 1983 sophomore album.

Next month, Candy will play a record release show in New Jersey with a bunch of other seriously brutal hardcore bands. They’re also opening a pair of Dillinger Escape Plan reunion shows in Brooklyn later this month. Below, check out “Dreams Less Sweet” and those dates.

TOUR DATES:

6/21 – Brooklyn, NY @ The Brooklyn Paramount *

6/23 – Brooklyn, NY @ The Brooklyn Paramount *

7/06 – Lake Como, NJ @ Salty’s Beach Bar ^

* with the Dillinger Escape Plan

^ with Everybody Gets Hurt, Division Of Mind, Final Resting Place, Sector, & Last Man Out

It’s Inside You is out 6/7 on Relapse Records.