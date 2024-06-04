Next month, Cassandra Jenkins will share My Light, My Destroyer. The album is shaping up to be beautiful with singles like “Only One” and “Delphinium Blue,” the latter of which made our 5 Best Songs Of The Week list. Today, the Brooklyn singer-songwriter is releasing “Petco” with a music video directed by Jenkins herself.

“Petco is about looking for connection & coming up a little short,” she said. She continued:

Writing from a pointedly angsty and existential place allowed me to be more playful with songwriting. I needed a space to explore the lizard brain, and deep down the song stems from the sincere belief that we are wired, on the most basic instinctual level, to love and to be loved. I wanted to capture the sense of uncanny malaise inherent to a place that puts a price tag on nature – simultaneously granting us access to the natural world while distancing us from it, all with the promise of companionship. I come back to the same ideas again and again in my songs, and Petco throws a new lens on a familiar thought: the further we distance ourselves from the natural world, the harder it is to find our way back. It’s easy to wonder if we’ve gone too far, and despite my anxieties, I can’t help but see the humanity in all of it. The video is staged in three distinct locations: an NYC apartment with a window to the outside world, a pet store, and lastly, the dance floor– where the video provides a sense of closure that the song never gives us.

“Petco” features Andrew Lappin on production and percussion, El Kempner of Palehound and Lilah Larson on guitar, Katie Von Schleicher on vocals, Zoë Brecher and Jesse French on rhythm section, Michael Coleman on keys. Watch the video for the track below.

My Light, My Destroyer is out 7/12 on Dead Oceans.