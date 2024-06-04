It’s difficult to imagine our current maximalist hyperpop landscape existing without the influence of Rustie, the Glasgow dance producer whose over-the-top genre hybrids helped invent the form in the early ’10s. Rustie himself has been missing from action for a long time. Before today, he hadn’t released anything since his 2015 surprise album EVENIFUDONTBELIEVE. Suddenly, out of nowhere, he’s back with a new track.

Shortly after the release of EVENIFUDONTBELIEVE, Rustie cancelled all of his shows, citing “addiction & mental health problems.” He’s only done three live shows since then, and it wasn’t quite clear if or when he’d ever return. But Rustie’s new single “Black Ice Mudra” sounds like the beginning of something. “Black Ice Mudra” is a standalone track for now, but its hammering drumless rave keyboards feel like a build-up to a beat-drop that never arrives. I haven’t heard too many tracks without drums that sound quite this loud. Listen below.

<a href="https://rustie.bandcamp.com/track/black-ice-mudra-1">Black Ice Mudra by Rustie</a>

“Black Ice Mudra” is out now on Warp.