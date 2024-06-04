Flavor Flav appears to be feeling extra charitable lately. Last month, the Public Enemy member announced that he’d be sponsoring the US Women’s Water Polo Team as they prepare for the Paris Olympics this summer. Now, he’s stepping up to the plate — or, rather, a whole table of plates — to save another esteemed American establishment: the Red Lobster restaurant franchise.

Per Reuters, Red Lobster began closing a handful of their US locations a couple of weeks ago as they prepared to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Their financial woes can largely be attributed to the private equity firm Golden Gate Capital, which bought Red Lobster in 2014 and subsequently sold $1.5 billion worth of the chain’s real estate, meaning Red Lobster had to start paying rent on stores they’d previously owned. In a noble effort to help keep the seafood establishment afloat, Flavor Flav went to one of their remaining locations and, according to a photo he shared to X on Monday, ordered every single item they serve. “Ya boy meant it when I said I was gonna do anything and everything to help @redlobster and save the cheddar bay biscuits,” Flav captioned a photo of himself posing with a spread of fish, carbs, et al. “Ordered the whole menu!!!”

Reps for Flavor Flav also evidently told TMZ that he’s scheduled to have a meeting with Red Lobster executives to discuss possibly striking up a business deal. He seems adamant on his philanthropic pursuits: When a fan suggested that Red Lobster restaurants were “closing down because of mismanagement and greed” rather than sales, Flav insisted that they “ain’t closing down just yet.” You’ve got to fight the powers that be, as they say.

Ya boy meant it when I said I was gonna do anything and everything to help @redlobster and save the cheddar bay biscuits,,, ordered the whole menu,!!! 👍🏾👍🏾👍🏾 pic.twitter.com/MVBcgHe6VT — FLAVOR FLAV (@FlavorFlav) June 3, 2024