The Flaming Lips Cover The Reading Rainbow Theme Song

The Flaming Lips have appeared and performed on at least two children’s shows in their career, so it’s not all too surprising that they teamed up with fellow psych-rock outfit the Octopus Project to cover one of the trippier theme songs in kids’ TV programming: The Reading Rainbow theme song.

The cover comes from the original soundtrack to Butterfly In The Sky, a new documentary about Reading Rainbow. For the rare few who weren’t raised on PBS, the LaVar Burton-hosted series spent 21 seasons instilling a love of literature in its juvenile audiences. Now, Wayne Coyne and company are here to remind us that we can go anywhere and be anything.

Listen to the song below, which comes with a great accompanying video directed by Gabriella Molina.

Butterfly In The Sky OST is out digitally on 6/28.