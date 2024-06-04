I truly cannot understand why someone would pick the word “Laughing” as a band name, but somebody did. This band Laughing comes from Montreal, and they make fuzzy and harmony-heavy power pop. Their album Because It’s True is coming later this month, and we’ve posted the singles “Bruised” and “Will She Ever Be A Friend Of Mine.” Today, they’ve shared a nicely jagged sha-la-la jam called “Garden Path,” and you can hear it below.

Because It’s True is out 6/28 on Celluloid Lunch/Meritorio.