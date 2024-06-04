Friko – “Weird Fishes/Arpeggi” (Radiohead Cover)
There are few songs as beautiful as Radiohead’s “Weird Fishes/Arpeggi” from their 2007 opus In Rainbows. It’s been covered by Phantogram, Lianne La Havas, and more, and today Chicago indie band Friko shared their rendition of the beloved tune.
The release comes alongside a tour announce. Earlier this year, Friko shared their debut album Where we’ve been, Where we go from here. Below, hear their cover of “Weird Fishes/Arpeggi” and see their upcoming shows.
TOUR DATES:
06/14 – Chicago, IL @ Q101 PIQNIQ (Taste of Randolph)
07/09 – Evanston, IL @ SPACE
07/18 – Indianapolis, IN @ Rock The Ruins
07/26 – Niigata, JP @ Fuji Rock Festival
07/28 – Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival
08/03 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
08/04 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall (Lollapalooza Aftershow)
08/08 – Nashville, TN @ Bobby Nashville (WNXP Event)
08/28 – Louisville, KY @ WFPK Waterfront Wednesday
09/09 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall %
09/11 – Rochester, NY @ Essex Music Hall %
09/12 – Toronto, ON @ History %
09/13 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre %
09/14 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee %
09/15 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue %
09/19 – Champaign, IL @ Pygmalion Fest @ Canopy Club
09/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer %
09/25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel %
09/26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel %
09/27 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club %
09/28 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues %
09/30 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern %
10/01 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl %
10/08 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre %
10/09 – Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater %
10/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellweather %
10/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellweather %
10/16 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore %
10/17 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore %
10/18 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades %
10/20 – Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom %
10/21 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre %
10/22 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum %
11/02 – Amsterdam, NL @ Bitterzoet
11/03 – Brussels, BE @ Les Nuits Weekender
11/05 – Rennes, FR @ L’Antipode
11/07 – Paris, FR @ Pitchfork Avant Garde
11/09 – London, UK @ Pitchfork Festival London
11/10 – Bristol, UK @ Louisiana
11/12 – Manchester, UK @ YES
11/13 – Glasgow, UK @ King Tuts
11/14 – Dublin, IR @ Workman’s Club
% supporting Royel Otis