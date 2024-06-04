There are few songs as beautiful as Radiohead’s “Weird Fishes/Arpeggi” from their 2007 opus In Rainbows. It’s been covered by Phantogram, Lianne La Havas, and more, and today Chicago indie band Friko shared their rendition of the beloved tune.

The release comes alongside a tour announce. Earlier this year, Friko shared their debut album Where we’ve been, Where we go from here. Below, hear their cover of “Weird Fishes/Arpeggi” and see their upcoming shows.

TOUR DATES:

06/14 – Chicago, IL @ Q101 PIQNIQ (Taste of Randolph)

07/09 – Evanston, IL @ SPACE

07/18 – Indianapolis, IN @ Rock The Ruins

07/26 – Niigata, JP @ Fuji Rock Festival

07/28 – Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival

08/03 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

08/04 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall (Lollapalooza Aftershow)

08/08 – Nashville, TN @ Bobby Nashville (WNXP Event)

08/28 – Louisville, KY @ WFPK Waterfront Wednesday

09/09 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall %

09/11 – Rochester, NY @ Essex Music Hall %

09/12 – Toronto, ON @ History %

09/13 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre %

09/14 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee %

09/15 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue %

09/19 – Champaign, IL @ Pygmalion Fest @ Canopy Club

09/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer %

09/25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel %

09/26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel %

09/27 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club %

09/28 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues %

09/30 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern %

10/01 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl %

10/08 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre %

10/09 – Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater %

10/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellweather %

10/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellweather %

10/16 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore %

10/17 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore %

10/18 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades %

10/20 – Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom %

10/21 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre %

10/22 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum %

11/02 – Amsterdam, NL @ Bitterzoet

11/03 – Brussels, BE @ Les Nuits Weekender

11/05 – Rennes, FR @ L’Antipode

11/07 – Paris, FR @ Pitchfork Avant Garde

11/09 – London, UK @ Pitchfork Festival London

11/10 – Bristol, UK @ Louisiana

11/12 – Manchester, UK @ YES

11/13 – Glasgow, UK @ King Tuts

11/14 – Dublin, IR @ Workman’s Club

% supporting Royel Otis