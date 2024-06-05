Goat Girl’s new album Below The Waste arrives this Friday. So far we’re heard “ride around” and “motorway,” and today the London post-punks are back with “words fell out.”

“Words Fell Out” is the result of lead vocalist and guitarist Lottie Pendlebury witnessing drummer Rosy Jones’ struggle with addiction. “The song is about the helplessness felt amongst our friends as we attempted to nurture Rosy, a time that felt really hard to find words for,” Lottie Pendlebury said. “I wrote it to sort through the emotions that are pushed aside in the midst of dealing with a crisis. The opening line ‘I only want the best for you’ is the central theme, not only of the song but also our friendship.”

The song is exceptionally pretty, reaching a truly stunning place at the end as buzzing synthesizers emerge. The video captures the intimacy of the song and the bond between the bandmates, shot by Pendlebury’s sister Molly Ann and choreographed by her mother Lauren Potter. Watch it below.

Below The Waste is out 6/7 via Rough Trade.