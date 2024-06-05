Pegg is the project of Brooklyn musician Xander Duell, who has released music on Mexican Summer and INGRID under different identities over the years. Today, he’s announcing Pegg’s debut self-titled album, produced by Bartees Strange.

The lead single “Geronimo” is out now and features Blake Fusilier, aka Fusilier. “I went into this project seeking inspiration,” Duell said in a statement. “I found an imposing composer to collaborate with named Jon Bap aka Maurice II, and those explorations led to inspiration as the circle expanded. Some brilliant collaborators help explode / expand this record — Bartees Strange, Blake Fusilier, Teeny Lieberson, Buz Donald.”

“I’m motivated by an internal guiding voice, but adding the genius of others allowed us to reach higher and expand further,” he continued. “We really tried to reach heaven from the River Church.”

Check out “Geronimo” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Tilt Shift”

02 “Radiothon”

03 “Geronimo”

04 “Peace On Earth”

05 “Sweetheart”

06 “No Dice”

07 “Cancer Alley”

08 “Celestial”

09 “Davey”

10 “Via Dolorosa”

11 “Lying To Myself”

Pegg is out 8/23 via IS NOT MUSIC. Pre-order it here.