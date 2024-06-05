Last week, David Lynch, perhaps the most beloved cult filmmaker in history, posted a video of himself saying this: “Ladies and gentleman, something is coming along for you to see and hear, and it will be coming along on June 5.” (He didn’t say “fifth.” He said the word “five.”) Immediately, people got excited. Could Lynch finally have a new movie, his first since 2006’s Inland Empire, in the works? Or maybe a new season of Twin Peaks? Well, it turns out, no. But he did make a new album.

Like his contemporary John Carpenter, David Lynch has seemingly abandoned the art of film, opting instead to record haunted, cinematic music for Sacred Bones Records. Lynch’s most recent album is Thought Gang, a lost ’90s album that he recorded with his late collaborator Angelo Badalamenti; it came out on Sacred Bones in 2018. This summer, Lynch and singer Chrystabell will release a new LP called Cellophane Memories, and first single “Sublime Eternal Love” is out now.

Chrystabell, formerly known as Chrysta Bell, is a longtime musical collaborator of Lynch, and she played an FBI agent on his rebooted Twin Peaks in 2017. Here’s how a press release describes Lynch’s decision to make the new album:

The origin of Chrystabell and David Lynch’s album Cellophane Memories comes from a vision that David experienced during a nighttime walk through a forest of tall trees, over the tops of which he saw a bright light. As he recalls it, the light became the lilt of Chrystabell’s voice and revealed a secret to him. It is from these mysterious convergences of light and sound, day and night, starry sky and black forest that Chrystabell and David’s collaboration has continued to blossom.

Lead single “Sublime Eternal Love” is a floaty, halfway-to-ambient lullaby with strings that recall the scores that Angelo Badalamenti composed for Lynch. Lynch shot and directed the dreamlike video, in which three different images of Chrystabell flit across the screen. Check out that video and the Cellophone Memories tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “She Knew”

02 “The Sky Falls”

03 “You Know The Rest”

04 “So Much Love”

05 “Two Lovers Kiss”

06 “The Answers To The Questions”

07 “With Small Animals”

08 “Reflections In A Blade

09 “Dance Of Light”

10 “Sublime Eternal Love”

Cellophane Memories is out 8/2 on Sacred Bones Records. I’m not even a big David Lynch guy, but I’m looking forward to using the Blank Check podcast’s upcoming Lynch miniseries as an excuse to revisit his entire filmography.