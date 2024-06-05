El Kempner and Melina Duterte are DIY auteurs whose two bands — Palehound and Jay Som, respectively — are basically just solo projects. But Kempner and Duterte are also big-time collaborators who have worked with people from across the indie rock universe, including one another. In 2021, Kempner and Duterte joined forces to form a duo called Bachelor.

As Bachelor, El Kempner and Melina Duterte released their debut album Doomin’ Sun and followed it up with the one-off single “I See It Now.” They even curated a livestream festival together. But times being what they were, Bachelor didn’t get a chance to play any live shows. In fact, Kempner and Duterte never played any of those Bachelor songs together until last night.

Last night, El Kempner played a special solo show at El Cid in Los Angeles. During the show, Melina Duterte joined them onstage. The Bachelor bandmates sat side-by-side, singing their songs “Stay In The Car” and “Back Of My Hand” with Kempner on guitar and Duterte on shakers. Watch those performances below.

Doomin’ Sun is out now on Polyvinyl.