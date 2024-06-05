Phoebe Bridgers showed up at Soccer Mommy’s show in LA last night to cover Elliott Smith’s “The Biggest Lie.” Both the pairing of artists and the chosen material make perfect sense, especially when you consider the setting.

Soccer Mommy has been teasing new music lately, and she’s in the midst of the Lost Shows, a run of intimate solo shows designed to introduce that music to the world. As Sophie Allison explained:

Been busy working on some new music 👀✨ can’t say too much yet, but I really wanted to focus on the songwriting and keep the production more organic. I want to preview some of it in a more intimate way, so I’m excited to announce the Lost Shows! This will be a series of intimate solo shows where I’ll be playing some NEW songs 🙀 as well as familiar favs and some old deep cuts 😁 I can’t wait to share this with those of you who can make it!

The intent to “keep the production more organic” is an interesting statement after she unexpectedly worked with Oneohtrix Point Never on 2022’s Sometimes, Forever.

The Lost Shows came to LA’s Masonic Lodge Tuesday, where Bridgers showed up to help with “The Biggest Lie” after some chitchat about touring together back in the day and trying RX Bars for the first time. Bridgers’ close friend and collaborator Christian Lee Hutson opened the show, and she guested with him as well. Watch both Bridgers appearances below.

While we’re on the subject, here’s some teaser audio of the new Soccer Mommy song “Lost,” which is premiering tonight: