New Music June 6, 2024 3:48 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Earlier this year, Bacchae announced their new album Next Time. It’s shaping up to be a fun one with singles like “Cooler Talk” and the title track. Today, the DC miscreants are back with “Just A Rat,” an exuberant, mischievous tune about being a rodent.

“Just A Rat” is equipped with a playful bassline and endearing threats: “We’ve got your house surrounded/ Worse creatures on the planet/ Won’t leave you how we found you/ Best creatures on the planet!” Hear it below.

Next Time is out 7/5 on Get Better Records.

