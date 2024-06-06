Two years ago, the emo-adjacent Florida power-pop band Camp Trash released their debut album The Long Way, The Slow Way. It was really good. (Occasional Stereogum contributor Keegan Bradford plays guitar in Camp Trash.) Earlier this year, the band shared some acoustic demos of songs that might appear on their second album, which they’re planning to record this fall. Today, Camp Trash have shared a new track, and it’s a good one.

The new Camp Trash song “Normal, IL” is a fired-up pogo-bomb. It’s got that endearing DIY quality where all the seams are showing, but the hooks are sharp and polished. If you wish Weezer never left the garage, this is the kind of thing you’ll appreciate. The song was partly recorded by fellow indie power-popper Mo Troper, who recently faced abuse allegations that he denied. Keegan Bradford writes in to say that it was recorded in 2023, before the accusations. You can hear “Normal, IL” below.

<a href="https://camptrash.bandcamp.com/track/normal-il">Normal, IL by Camp Trash</a>

“Normal, IL” is out now on Friendship America Records.