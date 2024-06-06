Last year, Leslie Feist released Multitudes, her first album in six years. It was one of our favorites of 2023. The Multitudes promotional cycle was relatively quiet, and the thing that most people remember is Feist dropping off of an Arcade Fire tour when allegations about Win Butler surfaced. Last night she was the musical guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

On Kimmel, Feist played “Love Who We Are Meant To,” one of the three advance singles that she released when she announced Multitudes. On record, “Love Who We Are Meant To” is almost entirely solo-acoustic. On the Kimmel stage, Feist went it entirely alone, playing what appeared to be a nylon-string guitar while the screen behind her showed the song’s handwritten lyrics. Halfway through, we got a cool psychedelic camera effect, but late-night performances generally don’t get much more stripped-down than this one. Watch it below.

Feist wasn’t the only musician on Kimmel last night. Cyndi Lauper, who has a new streaming documentary and who just announced her farewell tour, was also on the show. She didn’t perform, but she did play up her whole larger-than-life persona in truly delightful ways. I wish she would’ve sung with Feist! That would’ve been cool! Here’s the interview:

Multitudes is out now on Interscope.