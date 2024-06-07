Rebounder Cover “Born In The U.S.A.” In Honor Of Springsteen Album Turning 40 This Week

Tuesday marked 40 years since the release of Bruce Springsteen’s monumental album Born In The U.S.A. New York indie band Rebounder is celebrating the anniversary with a cover of the iconic title track, transforming it into a dream pop tune.

Their take on “Born In The U.S.A.” features Patrick Holland of TOPS. Rebounder is Dylan Chenfeld, his brother Noah Chenfeld, Cobey Arner, and Zack Kantor. Meanwhile, the Boss himself shared an explainer of the record for the occasion. Watch that below, and hear Rebounders’ rendition of “Born In The U.S.A.”