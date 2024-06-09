Watch Clairo Sing “Sexy To Someone” Live For The First Time At Ryan Beatty’s NYC Show

Clairo returned last month with “Sexy To Someone,” the lead single to her upcoming third album Charm. She gave the song its live debut Saturday night, during a surprise appearance at Ryan Beatty’s Bowery Ballroom show in New York.

For the live performance, Clairo got an assist from Beatty’s band, which includes Remy Morritt, Ryan Richter, Mason Stoops, Tyler Nuffer, Michael Libramento, Taylor Mackall, and Caroline Zeeman. Plus, the crowd already knows all the words! Charm is out next month, but in the meantime, see some fan clips of the moment last night below.