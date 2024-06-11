Chicago’s REZN are unleashing their fourth studio album Burden this Friday. The doom metal crew has shared “Chasm” and “Collapse” so far, and today they’re back with “Indigo.”

“Indigo” is the colossal opener to Burden, a nearly five-minute journey that unfurls with a sense of doom: “I feel it shaking from the top of my lungs/ Summon the strength but know it’s never enough,” Rob McWilliams intones urgently over fuzzy, ferocious guitars. Listen below.

Burden is out 6/14 on Sergeant House.