Françoise Hardy Dead At 80

Françoise Hardy has died. The French singer and actress was diagnosed with lymphoma in 2004 and reportedly passed away of laryngeal cancer in Paris today. She was 80.

Her son, Thomas Dutronc, announced the news on Instagram. In recent years, as her condition worsened, she communicated her desire to have recourse to euthanasia.

Hardy was born in Paris in Nazi-occupied France during World War II. She had a lonely and tortured childhood and picked up guitar at age 16. Soon she began performing at clubs and auditioning for record labels. At 18, she signed with Disques Vogue and they released her first EPs, which were then compiled into her epnoymous debut full-length more commonly known as Tous les garçons et les filles. The iconic LP has her hits “Tous les garçons et les filles,” “Le temps de l’amour,” and “J’suis daccord.” She was a pioneer of the yé-yé movement and would go on to share over 30 studio albums and work with songwriters like Serge Gainsbourg, Patrick Modiano, Michel Berger, and Catherine Lara. She made her acting debut in 1963 and later also became an astrologer.