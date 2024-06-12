Last fall, the great indie pop band Velocity Girl reunited in Washington, DC for their first show in over 20 years. Turns out there’s more where that came from. Three decades after releasing their debut album Copacetic on Sub Pop, Velocity Girl’s Sarah Shannon, Archie Moore, Brian Nelson, Jim Spellman, and Kelly Riles have announced a remixed version of the record called UltraCopacetic, abating the dissatisfaction the band felt with the original’s mix since its release.

Velocity Girl recorded Copacetic in 1992 with Bob Weston, who also provided the original mix. Weston did exactly what the band asked him to do — the problem is, the members knew very little about audio production at the time, and lacked the skills to really articulate how they wanted Copacetic to sound. They could barely stand to listen to the version they released. In the years since then, however, guitarist Moore began a career in audio, and he decided to take another crack at Copacetic last spring.

UltraCopacetic (Copacetic Remixed And Expanded) arrives in full in August. In addition to the track-by-track remix, it features a few extra rarities from the era as well as their complete five-song 1993 John Peel session. As a preview, you can hear the remixed version of Copacetic highlight “Audrey’s Eyes” now. Listen to that and see the full UltraCopacetic tracklist below.

<a href="https://velocitygirl.bandcamp.com/album/ultracopacetic-copacetic-remixed-and-expanded">UltraCopacetic (Copacetic Remixed and Expanded) by Velocity Girl</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 Pretty Sister

02 Crazy Town

03 Copacetic

04 Here Comes

05 Pop Loser

06 Living Well

07 A Chang

08 Audrey’s Eyes

09 Lisa Librarian

10 57 Waltz

11 Candy Apples

12 Catching Squirrels

13 Warm/Crawl

14 Creepy

15 Stupid Thing

16 Even Die

17 Here Comes (Peel Session version)

18 Always (Peel Session version)

19 Crazy Town (Peel Session version)

20 57 Waltz (Peel Session version)

21 Copacetic (Peel Session version)

UltraCopacetic (Copacetic Remixed And Expanded) is out on 8/16 via Sub Pop.