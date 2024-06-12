Toro y Moi Announces New Album Hole Erth Feat. Ben Gibbard, Porches, Kevin Abstract, & More

It is once again Toro y Moi time. Chaz Bear will return with new album Hole Erth. It’s got an impressive guest list — including Ben Gibbard, Porches, Kevin Abstract, Glaive, Kenny Mason, Don Toliver, Duckwrth, Elijah Kessler, and Lev. Lead single “Tuesday” finds Bear leaning into a modern (or extremely late-’90s) form of grungy, post-SoundCloud rap pop-rock. He nods to that shift in this artist’s statement:

I hope you enjoy this suburban anthem, growing up, the often-controversial-line between mainstream and underground artists was so defined but now that line has become so blurred I can’t even tell what I like anymore…sometimes.

Below, watch the “Tuesday” video on a Wednesday.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Walking In The Rain”

02 “CD-R”

03 “HOV”

04 “Tuesday”

05 “Hollywood” (Feat. Benjamin Gibbard)

06 “Reseda” (Feat. Duckwrth & Elijah Kessler)

07 “Babydaddy”

08 “Madonna” (Feat. Don Toliver)

09 “Undercurrent” (Feat. Don Toliver & Porches)

10 “Off Road”

11 “Smoke” (Feat. Kenny Mason)

12 “Heaven” (Feat. Kevin Abstract & Lev)

13 “Starlink” (Feat. Glaive)

TOUR DATES:

08/09 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

08/10 – Seattle, WA @ Thing Fest

08/11 – Portland, OR @ The Best Day Ever Festival

08/13 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre (with Aminé)

09/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Forever with Zack Fox (DJ Set)

10/03 – Queens, NY @ The Knockdown Center

10/18 – 10/19 – Miami, FL @ III Points Festival

Hole Erth is out 9/6 on Dead Oceans.