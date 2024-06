IDLES have made their contribution to the Spotify Singles series, in which artists record one cover and perform a song of their own. In addition to “Roy” from this year’s TANGK, the band laid down a cover of “Mood Swings” by Little Simz. They worked in elements of Peaches’ “Fuck The Pain Away” and the Chemical Brothers “Elektrobank,” ending up with something that I’d throw into the electroclash bucket. Listen below.