Next month, Jake Xerxes Fussell will share his new album When I’m Called. The folk artist has released “Going To Georgia” and “Leaving Here, Don’t Know Where I’m Going,” and today he’s unveiling “Gone To Hilo.”

“It’s important to remember that a lot of the songs we call sea chanties might have only functioned as such for a short period of time before escaping (or becoming culturally irrelevant to) their original contexts,” Fussell explained. “Even in its original work song context, the song abstracts time and place. From whose point of view is this song sung? Who is Johnny? And why is he sometimes ‘Tommy?’ And where is Hilo anyway? Is it Ilo, Peru, or did they mispronounce Hawai’i? And where is Rye-o? Are they singing about Rio de Janeiro or Ryo, Georgia? That’s folk music, baby.”

Along with Fussell on vocals and guitar, the tune has Robin Holcomb singing harmony, James Elkington playing organ and pedal steel guitar, Blake Mills playing acoustic guitar, Ben Whiteley playing bass, and Joe Westerlund on drums. Listen below.

When I’m Called is out 7/12 via Fat Possum.