Last month, Austin’s Font announced their debut album Strange Burden and released the single “Hey Kekulé,” which was also their third song ever (and an impressive one at that). Today, the post-punk band is unveiling “Natalie’s Song.”

“Natalie’s Song” is the disorienting finale of Strange Burden, a nearly five-minute restless trance accompanied by a museum-like lyric video made by the group. Watch it below.

Strange Burden is out 7/12 via Acrophase Records.