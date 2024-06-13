Drake Is Being Sued By Members Only

In April, Drake wrapped up his It’s All A Blur tour with 21 Savage. The merch included t-shirts with the words “Members Only” emblazoned on the back, and now the rapper’s production company Away From Home is facing a lawsuit from the iconic brand of that name.

According to Billboard, the case was filed in New York federal court by JR Apparel World LLC, the current owner of Members Only, accusing Away From Home of infringing their trademarks. The design is a reference to the track “Members Only” on Drake’s latest record For All The Dogs, but the enterprise claims it may cause “confusion.”

“The fact that ‘Members Only’ is a song on Drake’s album For All The Dogs does not obviate the likelihood of confusion or give [him] a license to use our client’s ‘Members Only’ marks in such a confusing manner, particularly on or in connection with apparel items,” the company’s lawyers argued in their complaint.

Earlier this month, Drake remixed the Plain White T’s’ “Hey There Delilah” for some reason, which left the band befuddled.